Eamonn Holmes speaks out after run-in with the police - fans react The GB News star took to Twitter

Eamonn Holmes has praised the police after he was pulled over on his way into work on Wednesday morning.

The former This Morning star took to Twitter to reveal his experience and said he was "delighted" to be stopped by the police as there had been car thefts in his local area.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health 'nightmare' nobody warned him about

He tweeted: "Pulled over by the #Police on the way into work and delighted to be so. A lot of car thefts in my area and they were just checking that the car I was in wasn't one of them... two young officers in their 20's and an absolute credit to @SurreyPolice."

Fans took to the comments to applaud Eamonn for sharing his experience, with one person writing: "They sound like two young vigilant officers on the night shift checking out movement of a luxury car in the early hours. Good on you Eamonn for the positive feedback," while another added: "Brilliant, fair play to you."

However, some fans felt as though Eamonn should be annoyed for being pulled over without a reason. One person wrote: "Sorry they may have been nice but they had no right to pull you over unless you car had been reported stolen or you were driving dangerous or suspiciously or had broken traffic law."

The dad-of-four was on his way to the GB News studios, where he hosts the morning news show, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, alongside Isabel Webster.

Eamonn shared his experience on Twitter

The 62-year-old joined the news channel in December last year, leaving ITV's This Morning after 15 years on the programme.

Eamonn recently opened up about his experience on GB News, telling Steph McGovern on her chat show that "it's nice to be appreciated".

"It's just a tremendous privilege to be involved in something that you want to do," he said during an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this month. "They say if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life. It's nice to be appreciated. It's nice to be with people who want you to be there. It's nice to feel that you're contributing."

Eamonn hosts the breakfast programme on GB News

He also revealed that he would be "open" to working with his wife, Ruth Langsford, again. "Although Ruth is very busy with her design range on QVC," he explained. "She's got her other jobs on Loose Women. So, we're very busy. GB News, doing breakfast like that does consume your day and you're asleep when other people are awake. So, who knows? We'd be open to suggestions."

