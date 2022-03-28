Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter reunite at Elton John’s Oscars party Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are co-stars on High School Musical, the Musical: the Series

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter exchanged a friendly greeting with one another after bumping into each other at Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party on Sunday night.

The High School Musical, the Musical: the Series co-stars, who were once rumored to be dating, appeared pleased to see one another during the afterparty at the special event, with Sabrina laughing as she saw Joshua while making her way into the bar area as he was leaving. He asked her: "Hi, how are you? You look amazing," as Sabrina gave him a friendly response.

While the pair didn’t stop to chat as they passed one another at the event, they appeared to be on good terms as they went on to enjoy the special evening.

The pair were widely reported to be involved with one another following the release of singer Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour, which is thought to be based on her own relationship and breakup with Joshua, while his new romance with Sabrina was also thought to have been referenced in the hit single Driver’s License.

Joshua has recently opened up about his reaction to the album’s release, admitting that the stress surrounding the situation made him ill.

He told People: "In this last year a lot of my biggest fears came true. But in that, I found that I'll always be OK, if not better off." Speaking about the time of his life around the release of the Sour album, he continued: "I felt my heart literally failing. I was like, 'This isn't just anxiety. This is bad.’ The doctors were like, 'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment.' It’s wild that I was this close to taking another nap."

