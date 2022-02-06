10 rare photos of Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole's children The professional dancer is a dad to two children

Former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole is currently wowing us with his skating skills on Dancing on Ice with his professional partner, Vanessa Bauer.

MORE: Dancing on Ice's Brendan Cole appeared on another reality TV show - and it wasn't Strictly

Away from the limelight, the 45-year-old star is married to wife Zoe and the couple share two children together, daughter Aurelia, nine, and son Dante, three.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brendan Cole practices skating with his daughter

The couple married back in 2010 and their star-studded wedding day was covered exclusively by HELLO!, with fellow Strictly stars Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth present.

Brendan and Zoe are notoriously private about their home life but they do sometimes share photos of their children on their Instagram pages. Take a look at their sweet kids below…

Proud dad Brendan shared this cute snap of daughter Aurelia greeting a pony in the countryside.

He wrote: "My daughter Aurélia was desperate to have a daddy/daughter walk this in the countryside this morning! It was so beautiful out, just the two of us, chatting away to the animals and walking in the sunshine. A perfect thing to do with my little person!"

MORE: 23 cool & unique gift ideas for kids of all ages

READ: Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Bez's family

Brendan posted an adorable picture of himself and son Dante on his third birthday, telling fans: "My little boy is growing up fast. 3 years old today and already a beautiful little human. We love you Dante."

Aw, what a lovely photo! Young Dante meets a duck while out with his dad.

Brendan wrote: "Posted @withregram @thezoec When your new [duck emoji] matches your outfit!"

The star shared this fun snap of Zoe and their two children having fun in the pool on holiday. "Perfect family day," said Brendan.

We were seriously impressed with this plait done by Brendan himself!

"Check out my handy work today! My beautiful daughter and her gorgeous blond hair! #donebydaddy," he posted.

The dancer shared this super-cute picture of his son Dante as a baby, writing: "Gorgeous little baby in his wee PJ’s just now. He’s growing up fast."

It was daddy and daughter time here for Brendan and Aurelia. "Day out in Oxford with my beautiful daughter Aurélia and her gorgeous mummy @thezoec. #PerfectSunday," shared the famous dad.

What a sweet snap of Brendan and his little girl on the beach.

"Ahhh... flashback to holidays with my little (now bigger) girl and my big girl @thezoec #summer #family #beachlife #tan," he wrote.

What a cutie! A rare picture of little Aurelia without her face covered and isn't she beautiful. Dad Brendan said: "Ice cream #family. My wee Angel."

A gorgeous picture of mum, dad and baby Aurelia, with Brendan telling his followers: "Five years ago on Christmas Day, this wee person changed our lives. Happy 5th birthday to our gorgeous daughter Aurélia. Love daddy ."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.