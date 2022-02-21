Dancing on Ice viewers confused after surprise appearance on the show Fans took to Twitter with questions

Viewers who tuned in to watch Dancing on Ice on Sunday night were left confused after spotting Vanessa Bauer sat in the studio audience.

MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole’s wife Zoe?

ITV had announced on Tuesday that Vanessa would be unable to take part in the show after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, her partner Brendan Cole took to the ice with Brendyn Hatfield.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's best Dancing On Ice looks

So fans were understandably confused by her appearance in the crowd. "Why is Vanessa in the studio if she had covid? I'm so confused," one confessed, while a second wrote: "So Vanessa had to isolate as she got covid but she's in the crowd tonight with no mask, ok!"

READ: Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole reveals the time he broke royal protocol

MORE: DOI's Brendan Cole appeared on another reality show - and it wasn't Strictly

But a third shared: "Just incase anyone wondering Vanessa had covid she tested negative the other day I think she put it on her insta! For everyone asking why she’s there #DancingOnIce."

Vanessa was spotted in the audience on Sunday night

Vanessa had infact updated her fans on social media, sharing two posts – the first of which confirmed her negative test results. She later uploaded a photo showing her stood ringside by the ice, along with the caption: "So glad I can watch tonight! Go on team!!"

READ: Holly Willoughby's surprising diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

MORE: Torvill and Dean: six facts about the Dancing on Ice judge duo

The star had previously shared her negative COVID test

Her presence in the audience proved lucky for Brendan – he and Brendyn received 47 points out of a possible 50 for their skate to Beggin' by Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons, with guest judge Arlene Phillips awarding them the first 10 of the series.

READ: Who is Dancing on Ice star Regan Gascoigne – and why is he famous?

MORE: Oti Mabuse's ultra-healthy diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

It's not the first time Dancing on Ice has been rocked by coronavirus this season as Phillip Schofield was previously forced to miss out on his hosting duties after testing positive.

Brendan and Brendyn received the first 10 of the series

The This Morning presenter was temporarily replaced by In for a Penny star, Stephen Mulhern, who presented alongside Holly Willoughby, but Phillip was able to make a safe recovery to the show last weekend.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.