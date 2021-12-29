BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks questions as he's joined by another new co-host The Strictly star has faced a lot of changes lately!

Dan Walker always charms viewers from the BBC Breakfast red sofa on weekday mornings – but the show has faced a lot of shake-ups recently!

First, long-term co-host Louise Minchin left the programme after two decades, and was replaced by Sally Nugent.

Before Christmas, meanwhile, Naga Munchetty shared her sadness that the show's correspondent Ben Thompson is moving on.

On Wednesday, Dan posted a photo to social media before the broadcast, as he commented on another change to the show.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly quarter finalist's photo showed him on the iconic sofa, surrounded by presenters John Watson and Kat Downes.

He captioned the image: "Morning all. Another day on the #BBCBreakfast sofa… another co-host. Kat Downes is in the chair today and is beautifully twinned in green with @johnwatsonsport. We are with you until just after 9am."

While there's no suggestion that Kat is taking over from Sally, Dan's fans were nevertheless confused about the change, with one simply asking: "Where's Sally? X."

Dan presented the show with Kat Downes on Wednesday

Others commented: "I was completely surprised to see Katherine Downs on the BBC breakfast news," and: "What's happened to Sally Nugent? Nice lady this morning though well done x."

Reviews for Kat at the helm alongside Dan were overwhelmingly positive, in fact, with other viewers chiming in: "Great pairing with co-host Kat Downes this morning," and: "Great to see Kat back again, great reporter."

While Dan won't be taking part in the Strictly live tour due to his work and home commitments, the dad-of-three did reveal shortly before the final that he was one of eventual winner Rose Ayling-Ellis' biggest fans.

Louise Minchin left the show earlier this year

As part of an Instagram Stories Q&A, the 44-year-old was asked: "Favourite Strictly dance this series? (Can't be one of yours)."

The star replied: "This by a mile," alongside an image of Rose and Giovanni's moving Couple's Choice routine.

Tagging the pair, Dan wrote: "I have voted for her every week from the start."

