BBC's The Split to return for third and final series: everything we know so far The show will be back for a final season three

BBC has confirmed that The Split, starring Nicola Roberts and Stephen Mangan, will be back for a third and final series - and we can't wait to see how they wrap up to compelling story set in London's high-end divorce circuit.

MORE: Jamie Dornan to star in new BBC thriller - get the details

The series will welcome back stars including Nicola, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button alongside Deborah Findlay, who play Hannah, Nina, Rose and Ruth respectively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy The Split season two?

So what can viewers expect from season three? The official synopsis reads: "Fans were left devastated as Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage finally fell apart as the depth of Hannah’s betrayal was revealed.

MORE: 9 shows for February lockdown that you probably haven't watched yet

MORE: 25 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

MORE: What is hate-binge watching and are you doing it?

"Ten months on, the two professional divorce lawyers have been respectfully negotiating their separation and seemed to have reached an amicable agreement. As she and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose. However, a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. And, as the battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is left in tatters.

"As Hannah and Nathan prepare to go head to head in the legal fight of their lives, will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Speaking about returning to the show, Last Tango in Halifax star Nicola says: "I can’t wait to be back in the Defoe Family, we are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us. I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride."

The show's creator, Abi Morgan, added: "It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives and those of their clients. In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world."

So when will the show be out? The series is set to start filming in 2021, meaning that we might have a while to wait, and will air on BBC One in the UK and on SundanceTV in the US.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.