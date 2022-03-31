Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares cryptic message amid filming new series The actress is the star of the popular drama

Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a cryptic message with her fans on social media amid reports she's back filming for the fifth series of Netflix's Virgin River.

The actress, who is known for her role as Melinda Monroe in the drama show, took to her Instagram Stories to repost a quote which read: "People don't trigger you. They trigger your trigger.

"You are not your trigger. You are move by your triggered reaction. Your trigger usually points to what you need to heal. You are responsible for your trigger and healing." Alexandra wrote simply underneath: "I feel this."

The This Is Us star didn't divulge what the message was in reference to, however, she also took to Instagram to respond to dramatic events at this year's Oscars which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage after the stand-up comic made reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Alexandra shared this message on her Instagram Stories

Addressing her followers directly, Alexandra posted on her Stories stating she was on a flight back home therefore missed the moment in real time, but was extremely "shocked" when she caught up later.

The messages comes soon after reports began circulating that the star has finally returned to California to film the fifth series of Virgin River following previous setbacks to production.

The stars of Virgin River are thought to be back filming Virgin River

The 39-year-old teased the update with a mirror selfie she shared earlier this month, writing in the caption: "I'm away from home filming… When my husband sent me the cheetah shoes he ordered for Valentine's Day I had a good cry… the card said 'The cheetah print is to remind you that you can go anywhere.'"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, questioning whether Alexandra was busy filming for the popular drama.

One person wrote: "Are you away from home for filming Virgin River? We are waiting for it," while another added: "I hope you’re filming season five of VR, but if not, I wish you success in whatever you’re working on."

