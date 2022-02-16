Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares new family photo for heartwarming reason

Alexandra Breckenridge is taking a well-earned break from filming popular Netflix show Virgin River after production was halted, and it seems she's been enjoying some quality time with her family.

Taking to Instagram, her musician husband Casey Hooper shared a gorgeous photo of Alexandra cuddling their son, Jack, to celebrate Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge talks feeling excruciating 'pain' on set of Virgin River

The sweet snap was captioned: "Happy Valentine's to my love," with Casey tagging Alexandra's Instagram. The actress clearly appreciated the sentiment and reposted to the photo to her own Instagram Stories.

The couple tend to live a private family life, but Alexandra does occasionally share loved-up pictures of the pair on her social media. In 2015, Alexandra and Casey tied the knot in a small ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Alexandra shared this adorable photo to her Instagram

In 2016, the husband and wife welcomed their first child, Jack, and the year later had their daughter, Billie. Despite both having careers in the showbiz industry, the family upped and left Los Angeles, California, in search of a more rural family life in Atlanta, Georgia.

Of their move, Alexandra told Atlanta magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A. We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

The actress has two children with her husband Casey

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting season four of the Netflix show, which sees Alexandra star as lead character Melissa Monroe opposite Martin Henderson, who plays her love-interest, Jack.

But despite filming wrapping for season four at the end of 2021, there's less promising news when it comes to season five. The cast and crew were due to reunite to begin production on the new episodes at the beginning of 2022 but filming was halted.

Alexandra said of the push back: "I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

