Chris Rock celebrates incredible news in the wake of Will Smith Oscars drama

Chris Rock may have left Will Smith angered by his Oscars presentation but the star's legions of loyal fans are still right by his side.

The comedian was left shocked after the King Richard actor slapped him in the face after he made a controversial joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

But now, Chris had reason to celebrate as ticket sales for his upcoming live tour skyrocketed following the Academy Awards.

"We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined," TickPick tweeted the day after the Oscars.

Ticket prices are also dramatically increasing in price according to Variety who say they went up from a minimum of $46 per person on 18 March to a minimum of $341.

Chris is due to kick off his tour this week in Boston for a run of shows, before he travels across the US and UK for his Ego Death World Tour.

The Oscars moment between Will and Chris will go down in history as one of the most shocking.

Moments after he stormed on stage and hit the presenter, Will accepted his first Academy Award for his role in King Richard.

He took the opportunity to apologize but it wasn't until Tuesday when he issued an apology to Chris via Instagram.

Will has sinced issued an apology to Chris

His statement read: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Finally apologizing to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

