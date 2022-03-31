Bridgerton season 3: what will happen according to the book

We think it’s fair to say that Bridgerton season two has gone down well with fans of the hit show. Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma’s love story, loosely based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, saw us swooning over our Netflix accounts - but their happily ever after means that another Bridgerton sibling will be taking over for season three.

So which one will be centre stage, and what form will their love story take? Here’s what we know from the book and warning, potential spoilers ahead…

Benedict Bridgerton's love story

The third novel in Julia Quinn’s series is An Offer from a Gentleman, and follows Benedict Bridgerton as he finds love. The tale is a Cinderella story as it introduces Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who is reduced to servitude for his wife and her two daughters after he passes away. However, with the help of the servants, she spends one magical evening at the Bridgerton Masquerade ball, where she meets and falls in love with Benedict.

Benedict falls in love with Sophie Beckett

Years pass, and while the pair are still fixated on one another, with Benedict never able to find a match that could compare to his night with the mysterious lady, they run into one another at Sophie’s new household, where Benedict rescues her from the unwanted advances of several guests.

Offering her a position in his mother’s household, the pair travel back to London together, during which Benedict is taken ill while riding during a storm, and Sophie nurses him back to health. The pair grow closer during his recuperation and fall in love for a second time. However, due to their different positions in society, Benedict offers to have her as his mistress rather than wife, which upsets Sophie who is determined not to bear illegitimate children following her own struggles in life.

After arguing with Benedict, Sophie resigns from her position with the Bridgerton and leaves, but is ambushed by her stepmother - who has always been resentful towards Sophie - and has her arrested for theft. Benedict and his mother Violet rush to the jailhouse to save her, where they hatch a plan to trick the Ton over Sophie’s true identity - meaning that Benedict and Sophie can wed and live happily ever after.

Will season three be based on Benedict?

While Shonda Rhimes has already teased that the series might not follow the order of the books, we’re already swooning over Benedict and Sophie’s story, so here’s hoping we won’t have to wait too long to see it play out on screen!

