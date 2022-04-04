Iris Apatow details the struggles of working with parents Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow on new movie The Bubble The star had a lot to live up to

Stardom is a serious family affair for the Apatow family. The star-studded family of four are always supporting one another through their respective ventures in Hollywood, and even work together too.

The latest example of their incredible family support comes with Leslie Mann's and Judd and Iris Apatow's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 4 April. Iris is the couple's youngest daughter, their eldest is Euphoria star Maude Apatow.

The three were guests on the show to discuss their latest movie, which Judd directed and his wife and daughter starred in, called The Bubble. It follows a group of actors trying to film a movie while they're stuck in a hotel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in attendance were their fellow co-stars comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Borat star Maria Bakalova.

Kelly of course kicked it off by noting how the two stars are seriously couple goals, and when she asked the This is 40 director what the secret to their long-lasting – 25 years! – marriage, particularly in Hollywood, was, he endearingly said: "Marry Leslie Mann."

He detailed how the movie hit close to home, as they were in an actual pandemic bubble while filming a movie inspired by the bubbles that popped up around the world as people tried to continue filming movies or playing for the NFL and even partaking in the Olympics.

The cast of The Bubble on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Leslie did however admit that it was mostly a struggle for her daughter, who is 19, and was more keen on wanting to go out.

The TikTok icon detailed that it was sometimes hard to live up to the expectations the crew had for her, particularly as the film's representation of Gen Z behavior.

The Apatow bunch celebrate their new movie

Kelly showed behind-the-scenes clips of how she led her co-stars through the TikTok dances they had to learn, and they all voted her as the best dancer without a doubt.

The Bubble is available for streaming on Netflix.

