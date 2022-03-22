Leslie Mann reveals latest project with famous family following terrifying injury on set The actress couldn't be prouder of her family

Leslie Mann isn't the only star in her family, and it seems that is just the way she likes it! The actress revealed the latest project she was fortunate to work on with her husband and youngest daughter.

MORE: Euphoria's Maude Apatow supported by famous dad ahead of show's finale

Leslie is, of course, married to legendary director Judd Apatow. The two have been together since 1997 and Leslie has starred in movies of Judd's such as This is 40 with Paul Rudd and Knocked Up with Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen.

The two movies in fact featured none other than the couple's two daughters, Maude, 24, and Iris, 19, who are Hollywood's latest upcoming darlings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter look-alikes

MORE: 5 laugh-out-loud Judd Apatow films to watch ahead of Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest

Now the actress is starring in yet another movie by her husband, The Bubble, which she promoted during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon. The movie sees a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to make a film.

The film is a near total family affair, as it also features her youngest, Iris. While she detailed how fun it was to film, she also revealed a terrifying accident she faced while filming. The mom-of-three explained she was rollerblading when she fell on her chin, and had to be rushed to the hospital to get stitches, describing a nasty and "deep" cut," as a picture from a hospital bed came up on the screen.

Her co-star and daughter is an icon among Gen Z'ers and TikTokers alike, and recently attached herself to yet another famous family. She is currently dating Ryder Robinson, son of the one and only Kate Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

Leslie and Judd's exciting new comedy

Her older sister is following in her mom's footsteps, and has fans absolutely raving about her role as Lexi Howard on HBO's hit show, Euphoria.

MORE: Kate Hudson shows support for teenage son as he goes Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow

MORE: Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating?

Maude and Iris' parents are big supporters of both their careers and relationships. Judd previously supported Maude in his own cheeky way, amid the dramatic Euphoria season finale.

Maude is definitely following in her mom's footsteps, with her own Jimmy Fallon appearance in January 2022

The star wrote on Instagram: "SUNDAY!!! @euphoria," to which her dad replied: "I will watch right after I finish Yellowstone."

After the youngest Apatow and Ryder were "Instagram official," the 19-year-old opened up to E! News about her family's thoughts on her boyfriend, revealing that: "My mom could even chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.