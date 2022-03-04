5 laugh-out-loud Judd Apatow films to watch ahead of Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest The new film is heading to Netflix soon

Judd Apatow is highly thought of in the world of comedy movies having been the brains behind plenty of big films including Anchorman, The 40-year-old Virgin and more.

But the director and producer has another film due out on Netflix, Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest – catch the trailer below…

WATCH: The teaser trailer for Netflix's Cliff Beasts 6 from Judd Apatow

What is Cliff Beasts 6 on Netflix?

The film, which is due out on April 1st, has confused viewers somewhat and left many thinking it's a parody and prank for April fools. Well, they're not far off!

According to What's On Netflix, Screen Rant and more, it's thought that the teaser trailer has been released to promote Judd's new movie The Bubble, which has been in development for some time. However, while we await more details on that, here's our pick of the funniest Judd Apatow movies to keep you entertained.

The Bubble is out on April 1

This Is 40

You can't go wrong with a Paul Rudd comedy film, right? He and Judd's real-life wife, Leslie Mann front this title as married couple Pete and Debbie approaching 40 and not enjoying it. Together, they tackle being parents to growing children, dealing with troubles parents and money problems. It's a spin-off from Judd's previous film, Knocked Up, so you're bound to enjoy it.

Leslie Mann stars in This is 40

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

In our view, one of the best. Will Ferrell leads the way in this hilarious flick that's become one of the greats in recent years. It's laugh-out-loud and so quotable, as well as full to the brim of big names (thanks to many cameos in one epic fight scene). It never gets old.

Anchorman never gets old

Trainwreck

Esteemed comedians Amy Schumer and Bill Hader leant their talents to Judd's film Trainwreck. Schumer plays Amy Townsend, a young magazine writer who's known for her party-loving and risqué antics. Soon, she meets the more-serious orthopaedic surgeon, Aaron, and is forced to question her ways. The film was well-received and even earned Amy a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in Trainwreck

Bridesmaids

Another one of our favourites – this female-led comedy, which Judd produced, leaves us in stitches everytime we watch it. Saturday Night Live veterans Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph lead the brilliant cast to tell the story of the trials and tribulations that arise while planning your best pals wedding. Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne co-star.

Are you a fan of Bridesmaids?

The Bubble/Cliff Beasts 6

As previously mentioned, Cliff Beasts 6 was teased on Netflix recently, but it turns out the teaser is to drum up excitement for Judd's other new movie, The Bubble.

The synopsis reads: "A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempts to complete a film." The cast consists of Leslie Mann, Keegan Michael Key and David Duchovny. Consider us intrigued!

