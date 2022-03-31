Leslie Mann reveals surprising dating story with unexpected star that's not Judd Apatow Ghosted for nearly three decades!

Being such an iconic couple – and going on to have two iconic daughters – for nearly thirty years, it's hard to remember a time when Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow weren't together, but that won't stop Leslie from reminiscing about the before times.

The two have firmly established themselves as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, proving how well they work together with Leslie starring in a variety of her husband's films, including This is 40, Knocked Up, and most recently, The Bubble, which is out 1 April.

The The Other Woman star has been making the rounds to promote the pandemic-themed comedy, and opened up to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live! With Kelly & Ryan about a shocking dating story with an unexpected star before Judd came along.

The star spoke candidly about a crush she had that didn't speak to her for a whopping 27 years after their first date, and it was none other than beloved X Files actor David Duchovny.

She explained how they were both working in Vancouver, him on X Files and her on one of her first projects, a series called Birdland which came out in 1994.

The mom-of-two confessed: "I thought he was really into me and maybe we'll date or something," which almost happened, as she explained that they invited one another to their film sets and how she invited him to a Halloween party she was having at her hotel.

The hilarious dating confession

The most shocking part of the story however, came when the actress detailed how they were planning to go to a bar after the party and as the two, plus her best friend, were sitting in the car, David stopped the cab, ran away, and: "doesn't speak to me again for 27 years."

Kelly and Ryan were left at the edge of their seats, dying to know what happened, which Leslie herself didn't know until they reunited to film The Bubble, which he also stars in.

David's rejection indirectly led Leslie to her all-star family

Finally, when she "built up the courage to ask him what happened," she didn't get much of an answer.

She went on to reenact him saying, "Oh yeah, I kinda remember that, I don't know, I probably left my weed in my room or something," to which they all replied with jaw-drops and laughter.

