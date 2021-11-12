One of Britain's most popular exports, Cat Deeley has made a name for herself on both sides of the pond.

While she's known for her presenting duties on SMTV Live and Fame Academy on her home soil, over in the US, Cat has been reigning supreme as the host of So You Think You Can Dance, for which she has received five Primetime Emmy nominations.

Her close friend Edith Bowman, with whom she co-presented Hitlist UK in the nineties, told HELLO!: "What to say about Cat Deeley. Well if she was going to be a Mr Men/Little Miss character she'd be Little Miss Bubbles, for various reasons; she loves a glass of bubbly but more importantly because of the vibrancy and joy she spreads to anyone within a mile radius of her.

"An infectious personality who is one of my best mates. Also, she is the most amazing mother to Mylo and James."

Her warmth and kindness make her one of the most popular global small screen stars – traits that extend to her charity work.

Cat has been patron of London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for sick children since 2003 and a UNICEF UK ambassador since 2009. The year before being appointed an ambassador, Cat visited a number of UNICEF projects in the Philippines, including their Soccer Aid 2 project in Manila.

She has since travelled to Madagascar to see UNICEF's immunisation work and to Serbia to visit an institution for abandoned children. She has also met women and children living in slums in India and Brazil, and was one of many UNICEF ambassadors who pledged to help children affected by the conflict in Syria.

A representative for UK Committee for UNICEF told HELLO!: "Cat has been an Ambassador for the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) for twelve years now and has done a huge amount to support our work for children worldwide during that time.

"Cat has visited and raised vital funds and awareness for UNICEF projects with children in the Philippines, health and education projects in Brazil, immunisation work in Madagascar, an institution for abandoned children in Serbia, and a project which gives young women brighter futures in India. Cat's kindness and generosity is an inspiration for all, and we're both grateful and proud to have her continued support."

