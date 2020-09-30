Ant and Dec thrilled fans on Tuesday evening after sharing a brand new photo alongside fellow SMTV star Cat Deeley for the trio's reunion episode. Posting on Twitter, the presenting duo uploaded two images, one from their SMTV days and another recent photo as they wrote in the caption: "Excited? #reunion."

Their fans were clearly over the moon, and a huge number of people took to the comments section underneath to share their delight ahead of the upcoming episode.

Ant and Dec posted the two images on Twitter

One person wrote: "Jeez, I remember watching the hilarious 'Wonkey Donkey' and 'C.H.U.M.S.' on SM:TV & also watching all the top global music acts perform on CD:UK too every Saturday morning while growing up as a kid!! Glad to see this #reunion happening!!"

Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley in their SM:TV days

A second person commented: "Man, AMAZING memories! When Dec used to get mad at the callers on 'Wonkey Donkey'. Absolute GOLD!" Another echoed their excitement, writing: "I loved watching SM:TV and CDUK every Saturday morning. Excited for the reunion," while a fourth simply quipped: "How to save 2020 in one tweet."

Earlier this month, Ant and Dec announced that the reunion was on the cards while speaking to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. Dec said: "There's definitely an SMTV reunion. We've filmed a show looking back at the story of SM:TV and how it came about. That's going to be on later in the year. We've recorded that already."

The show was last on TV in 2003

While the reunion episode has already been filmed, Dec explained that the team were keen to film a proper reboot of the hit programme. "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'"

He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can." SM:TV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

