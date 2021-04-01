Cat Deeley to make presenting comeback as host of ITV's Lorraine It will be the first time the presenter has fronted a UK show for 14 years

Cat Deeley has landed herself an exciting new presenting gig - and we can't wait to see her in action!

Following her reunion with her former SM:TV co-presenters Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway last month, the presenter has confirmed that she will be taking over the reins at ITV's Lorraine for one week.

The 44-year-old will host the show from Monday 5 April until Friday 9 April as regular host Lorraine Kelly takes some time off for the Easter break. It will mark the first time the presenter has fronted UK television for nearly 15 years.

Lorraine also confirmed that following Cat's stint, Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh will host the show the following week from Monday 12 April until Friday 16 April.

Cat appeared on Thursday morning's episode of the programme to confirm the exciting news. Speaking from her new home in North London, she said: "I hope I'm just half as good as you, Lorraine. I'm a little bit terrified, I mean I haven't even really properly dressed from the waist down since goodness knows when."

To which Lorraine responded: "You'll have some fantastic fun. We've got some fantastic guests lined up."

Later in the show, Lorraine revealed that all Cat has requested in her dressing room ahead of her week on the show are bananas and coffee. Cat confirmed: "Those are my morning staples - really good, strong coffee and a 'nana!"

Last month Cat reunited with Ant and Dec for a revival of their hilarious sitcom spoof, Chums

Last month, Cat reunited with her former co-presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for a revival of their hilarious sitcom spoof, Chums. The Friends-inspired sketch was just one of the many side-splitting segments from breakfast show SM:TV which the trio hosted together for four years.

After leaving SM:TV Live in 2002, Cat found major success in the US on So You Think You Can Dance? which she hosted for more than ten years. She also turned her hand to acting in 2015, appearing as the lead actress in Hulu's Deadbeat. Her one-off stint on Lorraine is her first major presenting role on UK television since she returned from America last September.

