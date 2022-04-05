Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast exit - but remains coy over departure date The BBC journalist has fronted the BBC show for six years

Dan Walker shocked BBC Breakfast fans when he announced he would be leaving the broadcasting giant for Channel 5 on Monday afternoon.

Appearing on the show alongside co-host Sally Nugent the following morning, the journalist was forced to address his decision - but is yet to confirm his departure date due to "ongoing discussions".

Sally kicked off the programme by emotionally saying: "We've been friends for 20 years, we worked together for six months… and now you're off!"

He replied: "Yes, but as you know - as I explained to you before all the news came out - this has been a really difficult decision for me. Probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career because I love you to bits and I really love working here and I love the team at BBC Breakfast."

Dan then went on to reveal that he was unable to turn down the "fantastic opportunity". He said: "The six years I've had on this sofa has been the best six years of my career by some distance, but I think sometimes opportunities come along and you have to grab them, don't you?

The journalist is moving to Channel 5

"I've never ever been motivated by money in any job I've ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everyone who works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team on Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news."

The dad-of-three has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the programme from Monday to Wednesday. After Louise Minchin's departure last year, Dan has been presenting the show with new co-host Sally.

Dan with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent

He is stepping down from his role to head over to Channel 5 to present the news as well as other projects for the broadcaster. Although, the exact date of Dan's departure is yet to be confirmed.

During a brief segment with BBC Morning Live, host Gethin Jones expressed his surprise at the news - and questioned when he would be leaving. "There's a seat next to me on the sofa," remarked Sally before Dan revealed he was unable to answer the question as discussions are ongoing.

