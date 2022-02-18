BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares intimate glimpse inside family 'escape' with wife and kids The BBC Breakfast host is enjoying his time off

Dan Walker is making the most of the February half-term, whisking his three children and wife Sarah for a well earnt holiday to Rome in Italy.

Dan Walker speaks out following BBC Breakfast 'absence' rumours

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the BBC Breakfast star - who recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing - shared a series of amazing snapshots of iconic landmarks including the Colosseum, the Vatican and the Trevi Fountain.

"Rome is officially a lovely place to visit," he remarked, later adding: "Perfect family half-term escape."

Dan Walker inundated with support after fan's emotional message

Dan Walker reveals the one surprising condition he would do Dancing on Ice

Although Dan, 44, tends to keep his family out of the public eye, some of the pictures included his three children, Susanna, Jessica and Joe. "Me and the lad in Rome," he wrote alongside an image of the father-and-son duo outside the Basilica.

The doting family man later wrote on Instagram: "Well… we've had a lovely little family trip to Rome during half-term. I've been there covering sporting events before but never had a good look around. It's basically like a giant museum!"

He added: "So much to see and the food was [yummy face emoji]. On the grub issue… Suppli are actually amazing - little fried parcels of rice with mozzarella inside and the focaccia we found from Forno Campo de’ Fioro was out of this world."

Dan has taken his family to Rome for half-term

Dan then assured fans he hadn't left BBC Breakfast, concluding with: "Take care in the wind out there everyone. P.S. I haven't left BBC Breakfast… I was just on holiday."

The trip will no doubt be a welcome treat for the Walkers after the TV star spent weeks on Strictly. Both Dan and dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, 32, managed to make it through to the quarter-finals. They sadly lost out to AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington in the dance-off.

The BBC journalist even turned down the opportunity to appear in the live tour despite being hugely popular with fans. He previously explained: "I have too many work commitments and I want to be at home after spending so much longer on the actual show than I ever expected. I'm sure it'll be amazing - as usual."

The TV star even shared images of his kids

After his exit, Dan paid tribute to his loved ones. "My amazing family have been there throughout," he said on social media. "I'm thankful to my children for persuading me to finally do Strictly after years of saying 'no' and to my wife - and wider family - for being so supportive and doing everything in my absence.

"They have loved getting to know Nadiya and watching the show became such a lovely part of the weekend. The good news is, after seeing me work hard and perform, I can now do the same for our 2 girls… it's their Christmas show next Saturday and I can't wait to be a proud dad."

