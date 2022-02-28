Dan Walker addresses major BBC Breakfast change - and fans are thrilled

Dan Walker and his co-host Sally Nugent are finally sitting closer together on the BBC Breakfast sofa. Taking to his social media pages on Monday, the Strictly star made the announcement to fans.

Previously, presenters across many channels had to stay apart for two years due to social distancing rules, but as of last week, they are now able to come together as the government removed all COVID restrictions in England.

"Good morning world. Yes… we are sitting closer together for the first time in 2 years," Dan told his fans. "I hope you're ok this morning. We have a busy #BBCBreakfast with the very latest on the situation in Ukraine and the rest of the news."

His followers were quick to comment, with many praising the return to "normality". One said: "That's better." Another remarked: "Just like old times [smiling face emoji]." A third post read: "Lovely to see the world getting back to normal. Still feels very weird for me at the moment after 2 years of this."

Co-host Sally reposted the heartwarming picture on her Instagram story. She simply captioned the post, "Good mornin'".

Since March 2020, Dan has hosted the morning show as usual from the BBC Breakfast sofa, however, he was seated apart from his former co-host Louise Minchin to maintain social distancing.

Dan and Sally were able to sit closer together from Monday

The move comes shortly after Dan touched upon the Ukraine and Russia conflict. He tweeted: "Interested to know what you are telling your young children about what is happening in Ukraine at the moment without giving them nightmares."

The sentiment has been shared by many including This Morning's Holly Willoughby, who recently wrote: "How do I explain this to my children. I was asked questions last night I didn’t have the answers for."

