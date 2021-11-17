Strictly Come Dancing is preparing for Musicals Week, the annual special where couples will perform numbers from the iconic greats such as Mary Poppins and The Sound Of Music.

And it seems Tilly Ramsay is extremely excited as she will dance the Couple's Choice to Matilda's hit song, Revolting Children, with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay show their moves in hilarious TikTok

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 20-year-old shared a sentimental post as to why this dance means a lot to her. Alongside a snap from her childhood, Tilly wrote: "My 10-year-old self is freaking out right now that I’m going to be dancing to revolting children from Matilda the musical this Saturday on @bbcstrictly!!!!

"This picture was taken in the taxi home after I went to see Matilda with my mum for the first (of many) times and loved it so much I brought the Hoodie and never wanted to take it off.

"This honestly is a dream come true and if I told my younger self that one day I would be performing a dance to this song on my dream ballroom floor I wouldn't believe it!!"

Tilly uploaded this sweet childhood throwback

She added: "I can't wait to throw everything I have into this dance to make the Tilly in this picture proud."

Upon seeing her heartfelt message, proud dad Gordon Ramsay remarked: "Omg @tillyramsay this is so cool, good luck with another crazy week of training and push hard and dance beautifully love you so much Dad."

Meanwhile, the Tik Tok star and Nikita are hoping to impress judges and viewers with a new dance this weekend following their Quickstep that saw them land in the dance-off.

