Gordon Ramsay pens emotional tribute to daughter Tilly – and David Beckham's comment is the best Father and daughter are very close

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly both celebrated a special day on Sunday – their birthday! And to mark the occasion the celebrity chef penned an emotional tribute to the 20-year-old Strictly star.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you've grown up to become an amazing role model. Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad," he wrote alongside five pictures of Tilly.

Gordon's friends and family were quick to wish him a happy birthday and comment on the pictures but it was friend David Beckham's message that garnered the most attention.

"Happy Birthday @tillyramsay & @gordongram I hope you are showing your dad some footwork, sending lots of little be [sic]," he said, making reference to her time on the BBC dance show.

Gordon and Tilly share the same birthday

Another family friend added: "She is everything you said. A truly beautiful soul. You and @tanaramsay have every reason to be proud. I adore @tillyramsay . Happy Birthday to you both!"

Whilst Tilly didn't post any birthday tributes on her social media, she did reference this week's Strictly results show, which saw her and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin fighting for a place in the competition after landing on the bottom two.

"What an emotional rollercoaster. WOW, even though I always knew this might happen, it's definitely very hard to be in a dance-off!!" she said.

Tilly and Nikita faced the dreaded dance-off this Sunday

"I'm so grateful to still be here another week and to have the opportunity to learn another dance. I'm definitely not ready to go yet!! I'm going to continue, pushing myself and giving it my all to make my next dance the very best. @adam_peaty getting to know you has been amazing you truly are an inspiration and each week your dances have always made me smile and many others so I'm so sad to see you go."

She continued: "Thank you @bbcstrictly for another great week I feel very honoured that I can come back and compete again!! @nikita__kuzmin thank you again for your amazing teaching and support can’t wait for another week with you."