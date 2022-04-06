Holly Willoughby makes rare comment on husband Dan as they pair up for new show The This Morning star is appearing on BBC's Freeze the Fear

Holly Willoughby is gearing up for her brand new show on the BBC and was even able to team up with her husband, Dan Baldwin, for the project.

The This Morning star is set to front Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof alongside Lee Mack, but the presenter recently opened up about how she and Dan were inspired by Wim's famous techniques, otherwise known as the Wim Hof Method, which prompted the reality series coming to fruition.

Holly told Closer magazine: "I told Dan about him, but not for a show idea, just kind of that he's amazing, and we should do the breathing thing," she shared, before adding her husband then decided to create an "incredible show" around the method.

Dan, who Holly married in 2009, is a TV producer and director of Hungry Bear Media. The father-of-three has worked on many programmes over the years including Celebrity Juice, Through The Keyhole, and Ministry of Mayhem – the latter of which being the show where Dan and Holly first met.

Holly is hosting Freeze the Fear alongside Lee Mack

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof sees Holly pair up with stand-up comedian and Not Going Out star Lee Mack as the pair act as hosts while a group of celebrities take part in eye-opening challenges and extreme tasks.

The famous faces taking part in the show include Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Dianne Buswell, Gabby Logan, Owain Wyn Evans, Patrice Evra, Tamzin Outhwaite, Chelcee Grimes, Alfie Boe and rapper Professor Green.

Holly with her husband Dan

The six-part show will see the celebrities undertake challenges that "will test them to their limits, both physically and mentally."

As the synopsis explains, the group will live together in "a tented village in sub-zero temperatures, surrounded by spectacular, icy scenes of Northern Italy. Each week will see them take on various challenges, which gradually become more daring as the series progresses."

