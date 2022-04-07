Netflix's The Crown is set to cast Kate Middleton - report It has been reported that she will be in season six

The Crown is reportedly looking for an actress to play the Duchess of Cambridge for the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix drama.

MORE: The Crown's Prince Andrew actor speaks out about taking on controversial role

According to The Daily Star, the series will eventually delve into the beginnings of Prince William and Kate’s relationship as the time period for the show will lead up to the early Noughties, during which the Duke and Duchess first met at university. However, it is only expected to be a very small role, as the series will focus on the Queen’s reign during the late 90s to early 2000s, with a source saying that they will only cast the role if they find the right person for the job.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The Crown season five release

There is currently a call for actors between the ages of 16 to 21 to play Princes Harry and William for the final season, and casting agents are looking for "a strong physical resemblance" of the pair.

Will Kate appear in The Crown?

The fifth season will be landing on Netflix in late 2022, and sees Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton take on the roles of Prince Charles, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen.

MORE: The Crown fans outraged after Prince William actor cast - find out why

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

Chatting on Women’s Hour about playing Her Majesty, Imelda said: "I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire."

Casting directors are also looking for actors to play Harry and William aged 16-21

She added that it was "up to producers and directors" to decide to post a disclaimer about the show being a work of fiction, saying: "This isn’t verbatim; this isn’t taken from diaries. You’ve got to use your imagination, and I’d like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence. You can’t know that’s what Margaret and Elizabeth were talking about."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.