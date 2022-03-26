Ben Shephard and wife Annie got married on a private island - breathtaking photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie have not only kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, but they have also remained tight-lipped about their wedding day back in 2004.

In honour of their eighteenth wedding anniversary on 26 March, we've tracked down the hints they've shared about their big day – which reportedly took place on a private island. Back in 2020, the Good Morning Britain host marked Annie's birthday by taking her for a special meal at their wedding venue, the Burgh Island Hotel. Ben also revealed that the same barman who served cocktails to the couple and their wedding guests on their big day continued to work there for their latest visit.

"Perfect birthday tea for @mrsannieshephard at the place where it all began and we tied the knot @burghislandhotel so many years ago," Ben wrote.

"So lovely to catch up with Gary the barman who's been here since time began. Trust me his cocktails are just as good and worth coming back for 17 yrs after we first experienced them! Thanks to all we'll be back."

The couple returned to their wedding venue on Annie's birthday in 2020

Located on a secluded tidal island in South Devon, near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea, the Art Deco hotel boasts boutique rooms individually named after their original famous occupants – and all boast sea views.

The property offered an idyllic backdrop for Ben and Annie's coastal nuptials, and the perfect spot to stay on their wedding night. If you're inspired by the couple's big day, then why not hire the island hotel for your own wedding?

Ben and Annie tied the knot on a tidal island in Devon

A striking photo of their wedding guests making their way across the sand was previously shared by Tipping Point host Ben as part of a collage on their 13th anniversary. Ben could also be seen smiling as he held hands with his new bride outside their church, while Annie looked gorgeous with a white faux fur jacket over her wedding dress.

She accessorised with a pair of sparkly heels, which Ben was pictured holding as he embraced his wife.

Annie looked beautiful in a silky dress and white faux fur jacket

But one person who didn't celebrate with the couple was Ben's GMB co-host Kate Garraway, as she admitted she wasn't invited to the ceremony!

She previously joked: "Just to let you know for Ben's wedding I was Group Z – didn't get an invite. It's been a few years now, still stings."

Looking slightly flustered to be called out on live TV, Ben responded: "Yep. No-one came," before adding: "Literally. There was too many people at my wedding quite frankly, including me."

The pair have since welcomed two sons called Jack and Sam.

