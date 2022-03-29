GMB's Ranvir Singh forced off-air following allergic reaction The presenter made an early exit from the show

Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh was forced to come off-air on Tuesday's show after suffering an allergic reaction.

The presenter was replaced by the show's new political correspondent, Louisa James, an hour into the programme.

Addressing Ranvir's sudden absence, host Susanna Reid said: "We have the rest of the day's news now and it's no longer Ranvir. Louisa, you've stepped in. How's Ranvir?

Louisa responded: "Ranvir is fine. Well, I think she's going to be fine. We think she's had a bit of an allergic reaction to something, maybe she's got a bit of a sore eye but she's just resting."

Richard Madeley added: "It's certainly the worst case of hay fever I think I've ever seen," before Susanna chimed: "It is particularly bad for sufferers at the moment."

Ranvir was forced to come off-air

Ranvir appeared early on in the programme to give viewers the latest reports on the Ukraine invasion as well as the partygate fines. After reading the news bulletin, Richard commented on her illness: "Credit to you. You've got the worse hayfever I think I've ever seen."

Ranvir responded: "Well, I don't know what's going on. It's why I'm looking like this today. Apologies to the viewers at home."

When asked if she was feeling ok, she responded: "Yes, I'm ok. Streaming eyes or very sore face. I've seen Dr Hilary [Jones], one of the perks of working here is you get a doctor on hand."

Ranvir's sudden exit from Tuesday's show comes almost two weeks after it was announced that the 44-year-old would be stepping down from her role as political correspondent to present full time. The former Strictly star has handed the reins over to former reporter Louisa.

Ranvir has recently stepped back from her role as political correspondent

The news was announced by the show's senior political producer, Anne Alexander, who tweeted: "Delighted that @LouisaJamesITV is joining Good Morning Britain’s politics team as Political Correspondent, taking over from @ranvir01. She’s experienced, hard-working and obsessed with politics. Think she’ll do well with me and @kieronishere. Welcome to the (mad) House Louisa."

Ranvir took to the comments to express her good wishes, writing: "Super happy about this xxx."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

