GBBO star Noel Fielding to return to acting with new historical TV series - get the details The comedian has a new comedy series in the works

Noel Fielding is set to swap the Bake Off tent to return to the world of acting and we couldn't be more excited!

The Great British Bake Off presenter will star as legendary British Highwayman Dick Turpin in a new untitled comedy series from Apple TV+, which we think fans of Upstart Crow and The Witchfinder will love!

The comedy-adventure series will mark Noel's first major TV acting role in almost ten years. While the 48-year-old star is now best known for his hilarious panel show appearances, stand up shows and hosting, he began his career playing comedy characters on the likes of The Mighty Boosh, The IT Crowd and Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Check out the first-look images of Noel in costume below...

Described as an "irreverent retelling" the synopsis for the upcoming series reads: "Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

Noel will play Dick Turpin in the upcoming Apple TV+ show

"Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."

Noel is best known to viewers for presenting The Great British Bake Off

Noel will also work behind the scenes on the drama too, as a script consultant alongside League Of Gentleman's Jeremy Dyson. The show will be directed by The Inbetweeners Movie's Ben Palmer and penned by screenwriting trio Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis, whose previous credits include The Outlaws and Around the World in 80 Days.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch Noel on their screens as the beloved baking show that has made him a household name has recently returned to screens for a brand new series of charity specials.

The new series, which is in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, sees 18 well-known faces from television, music and sport taking to the iconic white tent to do their bit for charity. Those taking part in today's (Tuesday 12 April) episode are Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, actress Katherine Kelly and Death in Paradise star Ben Miller.

