Will Noel Fielding appear in tonight's episode of The Great British Bake Off? The Channel 4 host was absent at the end of last week's programme

Great British Bake Off viewers were left feeling confused during last week's episode after presenter and comedian Noel Fielding disappeared. Following the first two challenges, the host was seen noticeably absent just before the showstopper round took place.

But why was Noel missing and will he appear in tonight's episode? Find out more below…

Noel was noticeably absent from some of last week's episode of Bake Off, with Matt Lucas telling the bakers and audiences that he was "feeling under the weather".

After realising Noel was nowhere to be seen, plenty of viewers took to social media to express their concern. One person said: "Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale and now they've said he's not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?"

A second fan tweeted: "Now I can't focus on the showstoppers??!! WHERE'S NOEL, is he okay??!! #GBBO", as a third echoed this: "I must have missed it, where did Noel disappear to? #GBBO."

The Mighty Boosh star has yet to speak out about why he missed a portion of the programme, however, it's believed that whatever it was that rendered him temporarily unable to be in the tent was not serious. It's also been confirmed that he will be back in full force to co-host Tuesday's episode.

The official Bake Off Twitter account has seemingly confirmed Noel's return by sharing a photo from the latest episode that shows him back in the tent along with co-host Matt and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The accompanying tweet read: "The choux must go on! Pastry Week. Tonight. 8pm."

Tonight's episode will see the amateur bakers make signature choux pastry doughnuts and tackle a tricky Turkish technical before creating a savoury showstopper where they must pack a pastry pie with flavour as well as a delicate design.

