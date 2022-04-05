Great British Bake Off winner reveals incredible cake he made for Noel Fielding's daughter We are seriously impressed!

The Great British Bake Off viewers have been left delighted after discovering that former winner of the Channel 4 show, Rahul Mandal, has made host Noel Fielding's daughter a birthday cake.

Sharing to Instagram some snaps of the delicious looking chocolate cake, which was shaped like a snowy owl perched on a wooden stump, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Dali!!! This is an #owl birthday cake for someone very special.. it was for Dali's birthday!! A little present from uncle Rahul!!"

He added that not only was making an animal-shaped cake completely new territory for him but that he had the extra stress of transporting it from his home in Rotherham to Noel's in London. We're seriously impressed!

Taking to the comment section to thank Rahul once again for the sweet gesture, Noel wrote: "You are an Owl and a genius and a beautiful soul thank you so much for making a 4-year-old truly happy x x x."

Noel, daughter Dali and Rahul admiring the cake

Noel's wife Lliana Bird also chimed in, writing: "Thank you so much uncle Rahul we are so so grateful and the kids absolutely loved it (as did the adults!) x x x," while GBBO 2021 winner Guiseppe Dell'Anno added: "That is adorable. Dali must have been ecstatic!!!"

Plenty of Bake Off fans also wasted no time congratulating Rahul on the impressive culinary creation. One person wrote: "Well done, Rahul, absolutely excellent cake looks terrific!!"

The owl-shaped chocolate cake was made for Dali's fourth birthday

Another added: "Omgg this AMAZING RAHUL," while a third said: "Beautifully decorated and a perfect little ones cake x."

Rahul, who won the show back in 2018, last appeared on the show for the 2021 festive special alongside other Bake Off alumni, but it's clear that his friendship with comedian Noel is still as strong as ever.

In fact, this is not the first time that Rahul has baked Noel's eldest daughter Dali a cake. As it was revealed during the Christmas episode, Rahul also made a cake for Dali's first birthday back in 2019.

"On my daughter's first birthday, Rahul made her a cake and came down all the way from Rotherham on the train with a cake on his lap [...] what a legend," Noel revealed during the episode.

