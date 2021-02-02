Noel Fielding divides fans with sneak peek inside his wardrobe at family home The Great British Bake Off star lives with partner Lliana and their children

Noel Fielding is known for his eclectic, colourful clothing, and frequently steals the show on The Great British Bake Off with his bright and bold designs.

This week, the 47-year-old star invited fans inside his home with a sneak peek inside his wardrobe. And it's fair to say his followers were left divided!

Noel's snapshot shows a number of shirts hanging on a rail, featuring an array of statement prints and vivid colour combinations. More clothing can be seen folded on a shelf below, with a variety of shoes on display at the bottom of the wardrobe.

"Art x," Noel wrote. "Tried to go to Narnia but got distracted by my fav clothes – kept Mr Tumnus @jamesmcavoyrealdeal waiting!) xx."

Noel Fielding has shared a sneak peek inside his wardrobe

His fans were quick to respond. 2018 Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal was among those to comment on the snapshot, writing: "What a wardrobe! I would love to wear those red boots!!"

A second follower wrote, "I'm in love with your clothes, Noel!" And a third added: "Ohhhh how I've been waiting to see a picture of that gorgeous wardrobe."

But not everyone was entirely comfortable with Noel's candid insight. "The fact your shoes aren't paired properly gives me stress," one admitted. "Other than that it's a colourful mystery wardrobe."

The star shares two children with partner Lliana Bird

A second echoed: "Fab wardrobe but those boots not being paired up are triggering my OCD!!"

Noel lives in Highgate with his partner, Radio X presenter Lliana Bird, and their two children. Dali, who was named after Noel's favourite surrealist artist Salvador Dali, was born in the spring of 2018. The couple's second daughter Iggy arrived in October last year.

Noel and Lliana keep their two young children out of the spotlight, but following Dali's arrival in 2018, he spoke for the first time about his experience of fatherhood.

Lliana is currently a presenter on Radio X

Chatting about his daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage! She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day.

"It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

