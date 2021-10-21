Noel Fielding thanks fans in heartwarming post soon after Bake Off absence The presenter often shows off his impressive art on social media

Noel Fielding has thanked his fans for supporting his recent art project in a heartwarming post on social media. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Great British Bake Off presenter, who caused some concern after missing the end of this week's episode, shared a gorgeous new poster which was displayed at the Other Art Fair.

The comedian wrote in the caption: "Thanks to @theotherartfair for having me as guest artist! Also thanks to everyone who bought a poster and helped support @chooselove x Sorry I couldn’t be there myself I am away filming."

Noel's post comes soon after he was noticeably absent towards the end this week's episode of Bake Off, with Matt Lucas telling the bakers and audiences that he was "feeling under the weather". The star has yet to speak out about why he missed a portion of the show.

After realising Noel was nowhere to be seen, plenty of viewers took to social media to express their concern. One person said: "Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale and now they've said he's not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?"

A second fan tweeted: "Now I can't focus on the showstoppers??!! WHERE'S NOEL, is he okay??!! #GBBO", as a third echoed this: "I must have missed it, where did Noel disappear to? #GBBO."

Noel often shares updates with his fans on Instagram

Meanwhile, fans were loving the recent episode of Bake Off which saw the contestants take on German week. While many thought German native, Jurgen, would come out on top – it was in fact Giuseppe who was crowned star baker.

And after three tough challenges, it was time to wave goodbye to Freya. The Yorkshire-born baker, who impressed for many weeks before with her vegan takes on the challenges set by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, was sent home by the judges.

Despite being sad to leave the tent, Freya said being on the show was the "best experience of my life." She told audiences: "I do feel really proud to have even just been able to keep up."

