Bake Off: viewers concerned after Noel Fielding 'disappears' from show

Viewers were left feeling concerned towards the end of Tuesday's episode of the Great British Bake Off after presenter and comedian Noel Fielding went "missing". Following two rounds in German week, the host was seen noticeably absent just before the showstopper round took place.

Matt Lucas could be heard telling the bakers Noel was feeling "under the weather", but plenty of fans still took to social media to question what happened and express their concern for Noel. One person said: "Oh Noel on #GBBO looked extra pale and now they've said he's not well. Hope #NoelFielding is okay?"

Another echoed this, writing: "Now I can't focus on the showstoppers??!! WHERE'S NOEL, is he okay??!! #GBBO", as a third added: "I must have missed it, where did Noel disappear to? #GBBO."

A fourth was also worried: "What was wrong with Noel, he was there a minute ago having a laugh, now he's a bit under the weather! #GBBO."

Meanwhile, in German week the contestants were tasked with three different bakes inspired by cuisine from the European country. While many thought German native, Jurgen, would come out on top – it was in fact Giuseppe who was crowned star baker this week.

Viewers adore watching Noel on the show

And it was Freya who had to say her goodbyes. After a tough week with stiff competition, the Yorkshire-born star struggled to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith enough to stay in.

Freya said of her time on the show: "Genuinely, I think it's the best experience of my life. I do feel really proud to have even just been able to keep up."

Many viewers were sad to see her wave goodbye. One fan said: "So sad for Freya. She had to compromise on ingredients for vegan so it wasn't an easy task for her. Admire her for creativity, veganism and dedication. Well done Freya you done good."

Another added: "Will seeing miss her in the tent. It was a tough week - nobody had any outstanding disasters."

