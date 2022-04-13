Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post Fans can't wait to know more

While Amy Robach will no doubt be missed from Good Morning America, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios.

The star announced she would be gone for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation.

While the news anchor's followers were quick to wish her a great vacation and time off, they couldn't help but be inquisitive about where she was going and how long she would be gone.

Amy shared a sentimental post bidding a temporary farewell to the office, while acknowledging the unfortunate fact that the last bit of news she covered was the terrifying shooting at a Brooklyn subway station in New York.

The host shared fitting side by side pictures on Instagram, of her getting her glam on for the show and another one stepping away from the news desk.

She wowed fans in a form-fitting spring time look, featuring a camel, ribbed short-sleeve sweater paired with an accentuating floral skirt and nude pumps.

Amy's bittersweet post

"Great combo Amy!!" one fan wrote about her outfit, while another commented: "Best skirt ever Amy I love it," and a third said: "Stunning as usual."

The mom-of-two captioned the post with a bittersweet message, writing: "Last day in studio for a while and what a busy news day it's been - keeping #nyc in my prayers - already missing my work family."

Amy most recently vacationed in Cabo San Lucas

Fans wished her a good time and welcomed her acknowledgement of the New York incident, writing: "Always looking great! Praying along with you and including you and your family in my prayers! Happy Easter weekend!" and: "Have a great and well deserved vacation! Don't do anything I wouldn't do, ha ha!" as well as: "Work hard, play hard. Enjoy your time off."

Regardless of where or for how long, the trip is sure to be amazing, as the star has an incredible travel repertoire for herself, with recent trips to the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica.

