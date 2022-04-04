Amy Robach delights fans with sweet picture of newborn The birth is an exciting milestone for the star and her friends

Amy Robach is celebrating a major family milestone! The Good Morning America star delighted fans with baby news on her latest post to Instagram.

The television host shared an adorable photo of her along with a group of friends, one of which had just had a beautiful baby boy.

Amy was dressed fittingly for the occasion, looking chic as ever in blue skinny jeans and a white blouse with a blue print dotted on it.

She cheekily noted how the baby, whose parents named Nico, was apparently the first boy to be born into her friend group.

She captioned the sweet post with: "Finally some testosterone in this group. Welcome beautiful baby Nico!!" and told the parents of the adorable newborn: "Nice work."

Fans were quick to gush about the sweet pictures in the comments, writing: "Such a beautiful group of family and friends," and: "Amy, so very cute. God Bless," as well as: "A stunning beautiful mother and four equally stunning beautiful aunts for babysitting!"

The heartwarming photo

A subsequent picture featured her endearingly holding baby Nico as she inched her face close to his to kiss him.

The morning show co-host has two children of her own, daughters, Ava, 20, and Annie, 15. She shares them with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, who she married in 1996 and divorced in 2009. She has since remarried, tying the knot with actor Andrew Shue in 2010.

The stunning couple

While the co-anchor's friend group may be lacking in testosterone, the playing field is evened out in her home, as her husband has kids from a previous marriage as well, having also divorced in 2009. He has sons Nate, 26, Aidan 24, and Wyatt, 19.

The two live with their blended family in New York City's charming West Village neighborhood. They wrote a children's book about raising a blended family titled Better Together.

