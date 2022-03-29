Amy Robach impresses fans as she details her intense work schedule with candid post The morning show host is always working around the clock

Amy Robach is seriously determined to work hard and have fun in return. The star revealed her incredible work ethic and all it takes, and fans are truly impressed.

The Good Morning America co-host was inundated with support following her detailing how well she multi-tasks and the lengths it takes to accomplish her multifaceted job as a news anchor.

Amy took fans along on her Instagram as she covered the Oscars red carpet for ABC, and how even after an exciting but very late night working on seven hours of coverage, she still showed up for her extra early morning duties as a morning talk show host.

The news anchor posted a hilarious and self-deprecating post admitting just how tired she was after the grueling work hours covering the Academy Awards entailed.

The pictures featured the star looking glamorous in a navy silk halter dress live from the red carpet, and a subsequent picture saw her appear to be almost dozing off as she discussed the eventful night with CNN's TJ Holmes and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The mother-of-two captioned the post with: "My face says it all: Didn't sleep a wink from the red carpet to @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3!"

The candid admission

She even admitted she doubted her decision to commit to such a busy schedule, confessing that her face was her: "'Why did I think that was a good idea' look after an unforgettable Academy Awards."

Fans rushed to the comments to encourage her, writing compliments on both her looks and work ethic such as: "Sleep or no sleep! You're amaze!" and: "You all looked stunning and did a fantastic job presenting it to us all," as well as: "You look awesome! Appreciate all of your terrific reporting for the Oscars. Get some good deserved rest."

Behind-the-scenes look at Amy looking stunning during the Oscars coverage

The host undoubtedly wowed fans with both her reporting and her style.

For her red carpet look, she donned a goddess-like yellow gown with a plunging neckline and gold sequins attached in an ombré effect. She paired the look with an elegant updo.

