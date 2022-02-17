Amy Robach shares rare backstage photo revealing pre-show traditions The star will be leaving the studios next week

Amy Robach is getting seriously candid about the behind-the-scenes at Good Morning America.

The television star shared a rare backstage glimpse on Instagram with fans of everything it takes to put the show together, and it certainly takes a village!

Amy posted a candid picture of her dressing room as she got ready, and proved it's not always a seamless process.

The photo featured the host sitting down in her crowded dressing room, holding a pink compact mirror as she applied mascara to her eyes.

Meanwhile, she had one leg lifted as someone else put a tennis shoe next to her foot, another person brushing and styling her hair, and yet another person going through her expansive rack of clothes as she picked what Amy would wear.

What's more, she revealed that the slightly chaotic scene was happening just minutes before she was set to be on stage! She captioned the behind-the-scenes photo with: "Yup it's one of those mornings – this is us 3 minutes before airtime."

Amy gets ready with little time left for GMA to start

While the rush may seem overwhelming to some, Amy continued her caption with a heartwarming confession, writing: "It takes a village and I love ours."

Famous buisnesswoman Barbara Corcoran sweetly commented: "It takes a village but you look effortless! They must be doing something right."

Fans inundated the mom-of-two with compliments. One follower wrote: "You will look AMAZING as always," while another said: "A real pro!" as well as: "Great team and enjoy your pampering."

The television host's next big venture

Amy's work surroundings however will look very different soon, as she departs GMA studios for a history-making adventure.

She revealed with a promotional clip from GMA that she would be going to The Galápagos Islands for all of next week and be part of the first ever live broadcast from the location to all of America. The star previously did coverage for her show from Antarctica.

