Unforgotten and Happy Valley stars join hit BBC show for season 3

The BBC has unveiled the star-studded guest cast for the return of the hit comedy series, The Cleaner. Joining Greg Davies, who stars as crime scene cleaner Paul, in series three are Steve Pemberton (Happy Valley, Inside No 9), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Ben Willbond (Ghosts), and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

Viewers can also expect to see Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), Derek Griffiths (Unforgotten), and Gemma Whelan (Killing Eve) appear in the new episodes, alongside Harry Peacock (Toast of London), Paula Wilcox (Coronation Street), Philippa Dunne (Motherland), and Rebekah Staton (Doctor Who).

Rounding out the stacked cast are Rosie Cavaliero (The Power of Parker), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Sophia Dall'Aglio (So Awkward), Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On), Viraj Juneja (Horrible Histories), and Zita Sattar, who will reprise her role as PS Ruth Edwards.

© Christopher Barr/BBC Conleth Hill joins Greg Davies in The Cleaner series 3

The popular comedy, penned by leading star Greg, follows state-certified cleaning technician Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead, a crime scene cleaner responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The synopsis continues: "Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime. When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victims' relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he's a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Happy Valley star Steve Pemberton has joined the cast of series 3

Greg said of the new series: "I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood. We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe."

© Christopher Barr/BBC Greg Davies stars in the comedy series

Meanwhile, Director of BBC Comedy, Jon Petrie, said of the new cast: "We couldn't be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner. Greg and SHUK have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking."

A release date is yet to be announced.