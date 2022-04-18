Piers Morgan finally reacts to Dan Walker's BBC Breakfast exit - 'He's disappeared with his tail in his legs' The journalists often battle it out on Twitter

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker are known for their unsavoury tweets aimed at one another - but it looks like the journalists have something in common, the pair are moving on to pastures new.

Later this month, Piers is making his return to our TV screens as the face of new channel, TalkTV, with a primetime evening show called Uncensored, while Dan is set to leave BBC Breakfast for a move to Channel 5.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

Ahead of his show's launch, former Good Morning Britain host Piers finally reacted to the news of his rival's new job with a typically savage remark. "Dan who?" Piers told press when he was asked about their rivalry. "Hasn't he disappeared to Channel 5 or something. He disappeared with his tail between his legs after we beat him in the ratings.

"It was actually quite priceless as we beat the BBC on my last day [on Good Morning Britain] so he couldn't ever do anything about it."

He added: "He could never beat us again. Anyway, best wishes to Dan. I hope he enjoys Channel 5. Is that still on TV? Apparently, yes."

The BBC journalist is moving to Channel 5

Last year, Dan touched upon their rivalry following Piers' unceremonious exit from GMB. The outspoken broadcaster had quit the ITV breakfast show over comments he made after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, over the years, Piers and Dan have repeatedly fired thinly-veiled shots at each other as their competing shows clashed in a continuous ratings war.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the BBC journalist claimed that there's "a decent bloke fighting to get out" of Piers. He said: "Piers [Morgan] and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB.

Piers hosted the ITV show alongside Susanna Reid from 2015 to 2021

"He likes to throw a few insults around, but underneath all the froth I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out."

Of their different approach to interviewing, Dan added: "They are very different programmes and I've always said GMB do a good job. Our styles are very different, but the idea that you've not done a good job unless you demand resignations and rant at the interviewee is laughable. I don't want you to know my opinion. I have no problem being seen as the more measured presenter."

