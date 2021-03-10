BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker pokes fun at rival Piers Morgan following GMB exit Dan commented on the incident on Twitter

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has addressed former rival Piers Morgan's shock exit from Good Morning Britain.

Dan, 43, took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing: "Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan. If you'd like to come on the UK's number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning."

Earlier in the day, Dan had again taken aim at Piers after he stormed off the set of GMB following an argument with his co-host Alex Beresford over comments made about Meghan Markle.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

Dan had shared a snapshot showing himself with co-star Louise Minchin, and joked: "This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol [Kirkwood] said it was going to be chilly this weekend."

Piers, 55, was quick to respond, writing: "I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's rating came in."

Dan retorted: "Congratulations on your ratings. Ours were good too.

Dan called Piers out on social media this week

"In other news... I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I'd used my platform - on national TV - to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn't believe a word she said."

ITV confirmed on Tuesday evening that Piers had quit the show. A statement from the broadcaster read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers decided to leave GMB with immediate effect

Piers's departure comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan's claims about her mental health during the bombshell interview.

