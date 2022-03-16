Celine Dion out of the spotlight - details on her return amid health concerns The singer has been off the radar for months

Celine Dion has taken a huge step away from the limelight over recent months as she continues to recover from a condition which has left her unable to perform.

Now though, fans are hopeful that it won't be too much longer until they get to see their favorite singer back in action.

MORE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas mansion where she's recovering from health problems

Had it not been for her ill health, Celine would have currently been embarking on another leg of her Courage World Tour, in North America.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

Sadly, she had to cancel the remaining shows and delivered the upsetting news at the end of 2021 that debilitating spasms had forced her to rest.

While she's not given any indication of when she will get back on stage, there is a glimmer of hope for Celine fans as she'll make her acting debut in a film coming out later this year.

MORE: Celine Dion shares update as fans worry about her health

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

The Canadian singer is starring alongside Outlander's Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra in the movie, Text For You.

Celine has her acting debut alongside Sam Heughan

Although there has been no official release date, there's been plenty of hype about her performance in the film.

Sam recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spoke about his experience working with Celine.

MORE: Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

MORE: Celine Dion returns to social media to reveal sadness over Ukraine in emotional statement

"It’s her acting debut, what an icon," he said. "She's incredible, but she's not only in the movie and she's really good and extremely funny, but she's also supplying the music for the movie. "She's written a song especially for us," he said.

Celine had to cancel the remaining shows in her Courage World Tour

When asked what the "kookiest" thing she ever did in front of them was, Sam said he couldn't think of anything but added: "She was amazing, honestly."

He also spoke to ET Canada last year and gushed about the project and his cast members.

MORE: Celine Dion shares emotional Valentine's Day message that has fans in love

"I'm so excited about this movie. It's a romantic comedy. It's with Priyanka Chopra, who is - I'm such in awe of her. She's so beautiful. She's so wonderful. She's such a good human being."

Priyanka Chopra is also in the movie with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion

He added: "Celine Dion, who obviously, you know, is the queen of Canada, really, isn't she? I mean, she's incredible."

Text for You is based on the 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich, and based on the story of a woman whose fiancé dies. To deal with her grief, she sends his old phone number text messages.

His number has been reassigned to a man suffering the same sort of heartbreak though and the pair navigate a new relationship.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.