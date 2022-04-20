Freeze the Fear: viewers all make the same complaint about episode two Holly Willoughby hosts the show with Lee Mack

BBC One's new survival show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, continued with its second episode on Tuesday night and viewers are making the same complaint about the series.

MORE: Freeze the Fear: all you need to know about Holly Willoughby's daring new game show

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack, the programme sees eight celebrities take on a series of challenges in sub-zero temperatures while guided by extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the latest episode?

Towards the beginning of the episode, the celeb contestants were encouraged to endure a cold 12-degree shower for 15 seconds.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to complain about the task, with many feeling it was too tame. One person wrote: "Had high hopes for #FreezeTheFear and I'm sat watching a bunch of people have a 15 second cold shower?" while another added: "#FreezeTheFear a cold shower. Really. It’s hardly SAS is it."

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks ultra-chic in ski gear for Freeze the Fear

MORE: Holly Willoughby's gorgeous belted dress looks so pretty on her

A third person tweeted: "I've had to have full on cold showers, washing and rinsing my hair etc when camping. 15 seconds is nowt #FreezeTheFear," while another agreed, writing: "These people are making one [heck] of a fuss about taking a cold micro shower. Have they never had a broken boiler or done PE in a British comprehensive in the 80s?!"

The celebrities endured a 15-second cold shower

However, not all viewers were left disappointed with the episode as later on in the show, Wim guided the celebrities through a breathing exercise which left some of them feeling emotional.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the captivating moment. One person wrote: "#FreezeTheFear was POWERFUL tonight. And they were just BREATHING," while another added: "That ep was very epic and very emotional."

Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack host the BBC show

Other fans applauded the episode as a whole, with one person tweeting: "Thanks @Iceman_Hof for another captivating episode of #FreezeTheFear that bridge jump was incredible! The breathing exercise was amazing too. I was breathing along too but shouldn't have eaten beforehand. Thanks Wim, you're a legend!"

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof continues on Tuesday nights on BBC One at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.