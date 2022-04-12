Holly Willoughby looks ultra-chic in ski gear on secret holiday The star is co-presenting BBC's Freeze the Fear

Holly Willoughby may be taking a break from presenting This Morning with Phillip Schofield, but continued to delight fans on social media with a glimpse inside her recent snowy retreat in icy Northern Italy.

LOOK: Holly Willoughby's sunshine L.K.Bennett dress has a £23 lookalike

Taking to Instagram to share a light-hearted Reel of her time on the slopes, Holly glowed as she rocked ultra-chic ski gear and chunky boots. The 41-year-old presenter braved a toboggan down an icy track, did handstands in the snow and even sunk into a relaxing hot tub with a bottle of chilled beer as she closed on a busy day of filming for Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in ski gear and sinks into hot tub on icy retreat

Brand new reality show Freeze the Fear airs on BBC One this Tuesday, with extreme athlete Wim Hof bringing his methods for enduring the sub-zero conditions to our screens.

The six-part series, hosted by Holly and Lee Mack, follows eight celebrities as they face daunting challenges in the freezing conditions of the Italian mountains.

Holly will present Freeze the Fear alongside Lee Mack

"Tonight on @bbc it’s time to #freezethefear with Wim Hof… see you alongside Lee Mack at 9pm… you are going to LOVE it!" Holly told fans.

Fans were quick to share their excitement for the new series, rushing to the comments of Holly's snowy post. "AMAZING! Looks so much fun," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Can't wait for this Holly."

SEE: Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final

LOOK: Holly Willoughby turns up the heat with sassy backstage photo in jaw-dropping dress

"Can't wait to watch this when I get back from holiday Holly! Looking beautiful as always," a third fan sweetly shared. Holly's clip also revealed the star enjoying the morning sunrise as she embarked on an icy walk, looking stylish in a woollen beanie and sporty mirrored sunglasses.

Holly looked gorgeous in chic ski gear

Jet-setter Holly is no stranger to the slopes, having enjoyed several ski holidays with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven.

MORE: 11 times Holly Willoughby gave us summer swimsuit inspiration

LOOK: Holly Willoughby’s kitchen at £3m home is the epitome of style in new photo

The Willoughbys often like to indulge in a pre-Christmas ski holiday, with Holly having shared snippets of her snowy retreats from 2016, 2017 and 2021 with fans on Instagram.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.