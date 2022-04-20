Lily Sheen teases parents Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen with rare family comment

Rebecca Lewis
Kate Beckinsale's daughter Lily Sheen has shared rare details about their private family life as she makes big screen appearance
Kate Beckinsale's daughter Lily Sheen has joked that her mom would prefer her to be a surgeon, sharing rare details about their usually private family life.
MORE: Kate Beckinsale declares herself 'off the market' with unexpected photo
Lily, the daughter of Kate and actor Michael Sheen, is starring in Nicholas Cage's new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which she plays the daughter of Nicolas's character - Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of himself.
WATCH: The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent official trailer
The mom and daughter duo are "really close", but Lily told People that the Underworld actress "definitely would've preferred I became a surgeon".
"But I don't think that was on the cards — you wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries. And I think she knows that!" she joked, adding that both of her parents have been "loving and supportive of me".
MORE: Kate Beckinsale's daughter Lily Mo Sheen looks fabulous as she follows her mom's footsteps
Lily is the spitting image of her mom, and the similarities were clear to see recently when the 23-year-old walked the red carpet for a special screening of her new movie in Los Angeles on Monday.
She put on a stunning display in a chic black suit by A.L.C. that featured a waist-cinching jacket with a deep V-neckline, ankle-length pants, and a pair of silver high-heeled sandals.
Lily looked super stylish
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees Nicolas Cage play a heightened movie version of himself, "unfulfilled and facing financial ruin."
It follows him as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party where a CIA operative recruits him for an unusual mission.
Kate and Michael dated for seven years between 1995 and 2002. The Serendipity actress later married Len Wiseman, and they were together from 2004 to 2019.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.