GMB's Ranvir Singh apologises on-air following viewer complaints

Ranvir Singh apologised to Good Morning Britain viewers on Wednesday after receiving criticism from Twitter users for interrupting during interviews on the show.

The presenter was interviewing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps when she announced that she was going to interrupt him and apologised to viewers.

The MP appeared on the show to talk about the partygate scandal and defended the Prime Minister, who has been fined along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak for breaching lockdown rules in the summer of 2020.

Grant was pointing out that around the time of the Downing Street parties, Boris Johnson was working to propel the vaccination rollout in the UK when Ranvir interrupted.

She said: "Grant Shapps, I know people hate me interrupting. People hate me interrupting, that's all I get on Twitter, but I'm going to have to say to you, I'm so sorry to interrupt but there are consultants, there are people in A&E, there are nurses who are also playing their part in saving people's lives and they stuck to the rules.

Ranvir apologised to viewers of the programme

"No cakes, no parties, no socilaising. Sitting in cars at 4am, can't get food on the shelves. That's what those people experienced. Boris Johnson is no sole hero in this pandemic, there are real-life heroes who are out there who stuck to the rules."

Fans of the programme were quick to comment on the interview and defended Ranvir after she apologised to viewers.

One person wrote: "@ranvir01 just watched you on #gmb and you perfectly summed up the nation's feelings right now. I can’t believe you [had] to apologise for interrupting. You had to get the points across and you did perfectly," while another tweeted: "G'wan RANVIR!" followed by hands clapping emojis.

Viewers defended the TV star

A third viewer agreed, writing: "Speaking on behalf of myself, I'm more than happy for you to interrupt Ranvir," while another added: "Good Morning Britain interview with Grant Shapps. Bravo. Passionate, factual and speaking on behalf of anyone with a conscience. Ranvir in particular, well done."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

