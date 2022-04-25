Emotions will be running high in the Loose Women studios on Monday.

The ITV show will be airing Brenda Edwards's first televised interview since the tragic death of her son, Jamal Edwards, in February.

WATCH: Heartbroken Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil

Jamal was just 31 when he passed away and was laid to rest by his heartbroken family last month. Now, Brenda is set to open up about her devastation and loss in an interview with her colleague, Coleen Nolan.

"It has been great having the [Loose Women] ladies there and that is something which has been a big part of my life, and his life. I need to return," she reveals. "I've missed everyone but I thank you for supporting me, and being there at the end of the phone with me."

Brenda pictured with her son, Jamal

While the interview airs on Monday, it's thought that Brenda is also preparing to return to the Loose Women panel, with reports suggesting she will make her first appearance on Tuesday.

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, a YouTube star, and the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform. He helped launch the careers of artists including Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

The talented music entrepreneur was an ambassador for The Prince's Trust

Jamal was also an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

After the news of his death was confirmed, Brenda released a heartbreaking statement via ITV which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Jamal with his 'brother', Ed Sheeran

Her tribute continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

