Loose Women star Stacey Solomon was comforted by fans on Wednesday after she shared a heartfelt message to social media revealing why she'd made herself "cringe".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared a video of the swimming pool at her £1.2million family home, Pickle Cottage, which the star is currently renovating.

The short clip showed workers busy tiling the pool in shades of grey and white, and Stacey captioned it: "Sooo many of you asking to see the tiles… "

However, the down-to-earth star continued: "But I know this is the most unrelatable content ever…I'm so sorry, I do cringe sharing it... I almost feel embarrassed for some reason."

Stacey then wrote: "But you guys genuinely ask about it every single day so here's the update! Pickle Cottage came with this pool but it needed a safety update and fixing and it's finally coming together.

"The original people who started on it just left the job in the middle of it so it's taken over a year to get to this point so I do get excited to see it near an end."

Stacey opened up to fans on Instagram

The presenter's loyal fans were full of love for her despite her concerns, as Stacey revealed when she posted a selection of the messages she's received to her Stories, captioning them "Love you."

One commenter wrote: "Don't be embarrassed ever of sharing what is rightfully earned and yours and your family's to treasure, [you're] not a show off…"

The star moved into her dream home last year

"You've come from being a young single mum to having the house you've dreamed of through your hard work! Be proud," a second agreed.

"Do not feel any way cringe about sharing this…We are all desperate to see it and nothing but happy for you," added a third, while a fourth encouraged: "Please keep sharing it all with us!"

