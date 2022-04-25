Bridgerton season 3: when does filming start? Give us more Regency drama, please and thank you

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest ever shows, and it’s easy to see why. The series follows the Bridgerton family, focusing on the love story of one sibling per season. But with Daphne and Anthony now having their happily ever after, we’re more than ready to find out who is next for season three. So when does it start filming? Find out everything we know so far…

MORE: Simone Ashley reveals surprising adverse reaction on Bridgerton set

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed that filming is set to resume in the summer, telling WWD: "More Bridgerton to come... we're getting into season three this summer... it's about to get really really busy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

The show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes has also hinted that fans won’t have as long as they did between seasons one and two to wait for more episodes. Speaking to Tatler at the premiere, she said: "We're already working on Season 3, so we can have a shorter time between seasons."

who will season three focus on?

Eagle-eyed fans received a clue about the show’s filming period via a tweet looking for hairstylists including trainees, juniors, wig specialists and artists for a period of filming that will begin in June until January 2023. Should this be true, this means that we should be expecting new episodes of the show in late 2023 or early 2024. Bring it on!

MORE: Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley reveal if they will return for season three

MORE: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley's new cut-out dress will blow your mind

So what should you expect from season three? If the novels are anything to go by, the series will begin focusing on the love story of the second eldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict. However, there have been some hints that the show might not follow the order of the books, and so the third eldest brother, Colin, or second eldest daughter, Eloise, could well be the subject of the upcoming installment. We can’t wait to find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.