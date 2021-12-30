All you need to know about Last Woman on Earth comedienne Sara Pascoe's love life The comedy star got married during lockdown

Sara Pascoe will be making us laugh as the host of The Great British Sewing Bee - but how much do you know about the star when the cameras are off? Find out more about the comedienne and her love life here...

Is Sara Pascoe married?

Sara is married to Steen Raskopoulos, a fellow comedian who has appeared in Netflix's comedy series The Duchess and Pascoe's own BBC Two sitcom which aired earlier this year, Out of Her Mind. The pair met at an Australian comedy festival two years ago and got married back in 2020 just before lockdown started in the UK.

She regularly shares snaps of husband Steen on Instagram, including a post showing the pair laughing at each other as she holds a megaphone. She captioned the post: "Communication is so important in relationships."

Sara with husband Steen

Who is Sara Pascoe's ex-boyfriend?

In an interview with You, Sarah opened up about how she used the breakdown of her former relationship with John Robins for her new 2017 show LadsLadsLads, explaining: "There’s a burst of creativity – you get this incredible energy when you fall in love, just like you do with heartbreak. It can be such a creative time and was such a funny thing to write about."

Sara previously dated John Robins

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star also opened up about how her material could be somewhat problematic, adding: "I had routines about how my first boyfriend and I didn’t have enough sex. I look back on them now and think, 'He came to watch me perform at Live at the Apollo while I talked about how rubbish my sex life was with him.' He was so accommodating."

Sarah previously opened up about a post-breakup mistake where she accidentally travelled to Costa Rica instead of Spain. She said: "I was going to do a yoga retreat. I booked the holiday, and this is bad, but on a lunch break while crying... I'd just broken up with my boyfriend and the only time off work I had was between Christmas and New Year."

After booking the flights, she didn't realise that she was flying to Central America until she noticed the 14-hour flight tracker after getting on the plane, whoops!

