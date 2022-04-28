Call the Midwife star Laura Main shares cast reunion snap for very special reason We wish we were friends with this cast

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has shared a lovely photo of herself with several members of the cast of the beloved BBC show during a night out – for a very special reason!

The cast went on a night out with support Leonie Elliott, who plays Lucille in the hit show, while she stars in Small Island at the National Theatre. Laura captioned the snap: "Such a special evening watching @msleonieelliott shine as Hortense in Small Island on the huge Olivier stage at the @nationaltheatre.

"Was made more special watching her brilliant performance, feeling proud alongside fellow Call the Midwife castmates! Highly recommend catching this utterly captivating, funny, moving and vital stage production of Andrea Levy’s novel before it ends next week on the 30th of April."

Leonie replied with a series of smiley and love heart emojis. Her followers were also full of praise for the play, with one person writing: "Saw this with my son just before Easter. Absolutely amazing performance. Loved every second of it," while another person added: "I went to see it two weeks ago and was absolutely mesmerised by her performance."

How sweet is this outing?!

Leonie has also shared snaps about the show, writing: "LONDON IS THE PLACE FOR ME. I feel immensely proud to be a part of this show. P.S. We close on 30th April."

So what is Small Island about? The synopsis reads: "Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Small Island follows their lives through the Second World War until the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury, where hopes for the future soon meet the stubborn reality of post-war Britain."

