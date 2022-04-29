Julia Bradbury viewers left in floods of tears following powerful documentary The Countryfile star's ITV film, Breast Cancer and Me, aired on Thursday

Julia Bradbury has received a wave of praise following her powerful documentary, Breast Cancer and Me, which aired on ITV on Thursday evening.

The former Countryfile presenter, who was diagnoses with the illness last September, was extremely candid in the film, opening up about her life-changing mastectomy, and the difficult journey she and her family have been on.

It seems viewers found the film very emotional, and many took to social media to share they had been "in tears" watching, but were keen to thank Julia for her "important" film. One person said: "@JuliaBradbury balling my eyes out! My heart goes out to you."

A second fan echoed this, writing: "So hard to watch but what a strong woman she is!! #juliabradbury." A third added: "I have no words whilst watching @JuliaBradbury Breast Cancer & Me on ITV. You are amazing Julia with the strength shown during your journey with this awful disease."

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me aired on Thursday

A fourth commented: "Watching @JuliaBradbury #juliabradbury story on @ITV. So emotive. Ladies this just shows the importance of regularly checking your breasts, it can happen to any of us."

The film highlighted the realities of living with breast cancer and detailed her journey from her diagnosis to surgery. As the synopsis explains, the film "candidly follows Julia's own personal story, seeing her and her family through the process of physical and psychological recovery".

Julia's documentary was a powerful watch

Ahead of the documentary film airing on Thursday evening, Julia appeared on This Morning to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her diagnosis when she explained to the presenters that telling her children, Zephyr, Xanthe and Zena, who she shares with husband Gerard Cunningham, was the "hardest" thing she's ever had to do.

A clip from the programme then showed the former BBC presenter in bed as her young children, embraced their mother with a hug following her life-changing mastectomy, which she underwent in October. At this point, both Julia and Holly could be seen teary-eyed as Holly told Julia candidly: "Oh, that got me."

